Happy birthday, Shreya Ghoshal.

Someone rightly said, “Music is the wine that fills up the cup of silence.” Well, music is that therapy that most of us need but never realise it’s importance. Well, talking about Bollywood music, we have some of the best-hidden gems in our treasure that we have kind of forgotten. Today I am going to focus on some of the gems that Shreya Ghoshal has given us.

Advertisement

On her birthday, I thought of revisiting some of her songs that were pure gold, but it might have been forgotten now.

SUNA SUNA – KRISHNA COTTAGE

Advertisement

This one from the 2004 film Krishna Cottage is a gem. I think words would not do much justice to this soulful song which still would have all our attentions if played. Shreya Ghoshal puts her heart and soul into this one, and we can absolutely feel it. Although this song is now lost somewhere in the hidden boxes of our minds, if you want a break from all the party songs and remixes, this is a delight for your ears.

MOREY PIYA – DEVDAS

I know that it is difficult to focus on anything else when you have Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan romancing on-screen. But Shreya Ghoshal made sure that her voice was heard and viewers focused on the song too. Devdas was a cult and what added to its glory were the songs. One of the most underrated songs of the movie is Morey Piya, which I am sure must not have been a part of your playlist. But, you cannot ignore the transitions and pitch the singer takes in this one.

JANEMAN – ARYAN

This movie may have easily skipped out of most of your memories but talking about this song; I am sure that all you would need is just a 5 seconds brushing up. This song reminds me of my childhood, coz that that was the time when Shreya Ghoshal had made entries into our hearts through her songs. I bet you all must have enjoyed this song then but have forgotten about it now. Just click on the link above and give yourself a three-minute nostalgic ride.

THODI DER- HALF GIRLFRIEND

This one is particularly too close to my heart. Thodi Der makes me want to pause everything I am doing for that moment and only listen to Shreya Ghoshal’s melodious voice. Also, the lyrics and the notes do wonder. It has the beats of the present and the melody of old times. The perfect amalgamation makes this song a must-have in your list if you are a sucker for slow tracks like me.

TERI ORE – SINGH IS KINNG

I am sure that this song has to be on the list of favourites of many. At the time when it had released, this song was a huge hit. Well, even today I, would start humming this track the moment it played. Plus, it still is a part of my playlist.

Happy birthday, Shreya Ghoshal.

Must Read: Atif Aslam Birthday Special: Hoor To Le Jaa Tu Mujhe – 5 Lesser-Known Songs He Crooned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube