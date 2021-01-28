Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is celebrating one million subscribers on her YouTube channel, Shreya Ghoshal official. The singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to express gratitude to fans.

“Thank you dear #SGians for making this happen! We are 1 Million subscribers on @YouTubeIndia now! How awesome is that!” Shreya tweeted.

Fans responded by showering their with love.

“@shreyaghoshal Congratulations for 1 Million! A lil token of love for our most beautiful Queen. Thank you for brightening up our every single day with all the beautiful melodies you have sung. Love you sooo much – 19 year old Biggg Fan #SGian,” commented a fan.

“Superrrr exciteddd to read this! Many more independent music is on way to melt us! Yaaayyyyaaa!” shared another fan.

“Can we get a YOUTUBE LIVE from You please didi? #1MSubscribers,” requested another fan.

On the work front, Shreya recently released the motion poster of her latest single Angana morey on social media.

