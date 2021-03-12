When your mom tells you to wear a saree to a particular function, what is your reaction? Why should I wear some traditional attire that is yards and yards long?? Well, if that’s your thought, Bollywood’s Nora Fatehi is here to change your views.

Nora, a Moroccan born and brought up in Canada, can give almost every leading Bollywood babe a run for their money not only for how gorgeous she looks in the traditional Indian attire but also for how hot she makes it. Ms Fatehi has the ability to take a simple saree look and slay in it every simple time.

Today, we bring you the 7 times we saw Nora Fatehi set the temperature soaring in sarees. Let us know in the comments which look you loved the best.

Nora Fatehi looked every bit a siren, not in red but a beautiful shiny mauve-pink saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The beautiful way in which it is draped has us falling in love with it even more. The transparent lacework pallu (I can’t take my eyes off it) with the tassels at the ends and the embroidered blouse is just making her look hotter.

Her loose waves and simple makeup make her look like someone we should always look up to for fashion inspiration.

Nora Fatehi wore a beautiful pista green two tones saree with an intriguing gold work border to receive her Performer of The Year Award at the recent Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Created by Rukhmani, this classic piece is ideal for wearing any family function. PS: If you are single and carry the saree with the same attitude Nora does, you are sure to get a long light on potential husbands (wink).

The pearl earring and multi-layer chain, with a no-makeup look, is definitely winning hearts. Doesn’t she look flawless!

Nora Fatehi can rock anything, and she proved it when she draped this mustard-yellowish saree by Faabiiana. That spaghetti strap blouse paired with an emerald multi-layer necklace makes me want to head to the shore right away and purchase it.

That setup and the lights…. Woman, you look like a goddess!

If she looked like a goddess in the earlier look, this one of her draped in floral Sabyasachi saree on the sets of India’s Best Dancer is angelic. The actress paired the organza saree with an embroidered borders a silk sleeveless blouse. She made this look 100 times hotter than a short, backless dress!

Paired with simple studs and a pearl necklace, the makeup was kept subtle with pink eyeshadows, flushed pink cheeks and nude pink lips. The side parting and beach waves make her look like a queen.

Can you pull off a printed saree? Nora Fatehi can, and that too like a pro. In September 2020, Nora donned a J J Valaya creation consisting of miniature and intriguing works in shades of blues, greens and browns.

With a layered necklace and emerald chockers, the brown buckle belt, bangles, and a plain dull-green blouse are just perfect for the printed saree. She looks stunning as ever.

Warrior princess. These are the only words coming to my mind seeing her dressed in this pink saree with gold, embossed work along all the edges. The nose ring, earrings, and single bangles all she needed to make the ensemble hotter than anything else.

Well, that and her attitude. The loose hair and simple makeup just look way too stunning.

From way back in 2018, Nora Fatehi is giving us fashion goals with this red saree. Worn for a fun video, the actress paired the simple red saree with a gold colour blouse. The saree was as simple as it can get, but still, she made it look like a million bucks.

Check this video to see her dancing in a saree.

Can you do what Nora Fatehi just did?

