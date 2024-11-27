The Sabarmati Report continues to make waves nationwide with its hard-hitting story. By addressing a sensitive topic from a crucial chapter of India’s history, the film has deeply touched the hearts of audiences.

Having garnered tremendous positive reviews from the audience and the critics, the film is running successfully in theaters. As the nation prepares to celebrate Cinema Lovers’ Day on November 29th, Friday, the day after tomorrow, The Sabarmati Report will be available to watch in theaters nationwide for just ₹99.

With each passing day, The Sabarmati Report is expanding its impact. This powerful story is performing well at the box office thanks to excellent word-of-mouth, which speaks volumes of the audience’s rising interest in the film. Beyond the audience’s appreciation, the film has also received strong support from the government.

The Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Honorable Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, have acknowledged the film for courageously revealing the truth. Additionally, the film has been declared tax-free in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

On Cinema Lovers’ Day on November 29th, audiences will have the incredible opportunity to watch this impactful film for just ₹99. This will not only make the film more accessible but also amplify its reach and influence across the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, presents A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film is now released in theatres.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Disha Patani Slammed A News Channel For Calling Her Ugly In A Childhood Photograph: “You Couldn’t Get A Better Breaking News…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News