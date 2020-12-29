After spreading Christmas cheer, it’s time for some romance with ‘Tere Siva’, the latest song from Coolie No.1 that had a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. The soft melody features the film’s lead pair and is set on scenic beaches, enhancing the sizzling chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

Varun and Sara make for a very cute couple and the song just elevates the relationship they share. The song’s video’s visual beauty is something else, with beautiful beaches featured the song and video complement each other.

View song here:

With the new addition to the list just in time for the New year, Coolie No. 1’s song looks all set to dominate the party evening with its mix of peppy and groovy tracks. Well, as rightly said by Sara Ali Khan that they are not the Govinda-Karisma of this generation but the Sara-Varun of this gen.

Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh produce David Dhawan’s 45th Bollywood film. Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsania join Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan as supporting cast.

The movie released on Christmas and has been entertaining the masses. Watch now if you haven’t already exclusively on Amazon Prime Videos, people across 200 countries and territories can access it.

