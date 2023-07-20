Actor Sonu Sood has set the temperature soaring as he flaunted his chiseled physique in a social media post on Wednesday, giving a glimpse of his “mornings”, and the hardcore preparation he is undergoing for the upcoming movie ‘Fateh’.

In a streak of shirtless photos, Sonu effortlessly posed for the camera, flaunting his sculpted body. In the first picture he is seen working out, wearing only a black jogger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second click shows him wearing a blue rugged denim, and showcasing his chiseled abs. Another photo is a monochrome one wherein he is sitting in a chair, deep in thoughts.

Sonu Sood captioned the photos: “My Mornings #Fateh.” The post was liked by Sonu’s co-star in the movie Jacqueline Fernandez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Sonu’s much-awaited action thriller ‘Fateh’ is based on cybercrime in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu Sood and Jacqueline as the lead.

Earlier, Sonu Sood had said: “The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown.” Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez shared, “Ever since the first reading of the script, I had decided that I want to be a part of this. Now, as we start shooting for Fateh, I am excited for us to bring forth a story that people will really enjoy.”

The movie also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Recalled ‘Leaving A Film Last Minute’ As He Would’ve Made A Real-Life ‘Villainous’ Character ‘Likeable’, Netizens Call It The Real Reason To Drop Padmaavat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News