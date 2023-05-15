Jacqueline Fernandez unfurled the magic of her charisma in Kolkata on DA-BANGG THE TOUR – RELOADED along with other superstars of Bollywood. Having left the audience enthralled with her dance performances at a recent award show, the sunshine girl truly set the stage on fire for the people in Kolkata with an electrifying performance on her famous dance numbers, including, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Lat Lag Gayee, and many more.

Bringing us some glimpses all the way from DA-BANGG THE TOUR – RELOADED, Jacqueline shared some onstage stills of her performance where she can be seen performing with superstar Salman Khan.

Jacqueline Fernandez captioned the pictures, “🌸🌸 Dabangg KOLKATA 🌸🌸”

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s post here:

Talking about the actress’ ensemble, the Sri Lankan beauty looked stunning in a purple Falguni Shane co-ord creation that featured feathers details around the wrist and the complete skirt. The long-sleeve, turtle neck blouse featured a crisscross pattern with matching beads along its hemline. She accessorized the look with stockings, a flowy skirt and matching earring and makeup.

Ahead of this, Jacqueline also treated her fans with a beautiful transition video in which she truly turned into her glamorous avatar. While thanking the Kolkata people for showering immense love, she captioned it, “Dabangg the Tour Reloaded KOLKATA 🌸🌸🌸 thank you for so much love!!”

Moreover, Jacqueline Fernandez also received a surprise from her little fans on the tour a day before. The kids danced to her famous songs like Chittiyan Kalaiyan and Lat Lag Gayee from her films and she also joined them.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood, while she also has ‘Crakk’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.

