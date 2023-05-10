Sonu Sood is all set for his upcoming action-packed film Fateh, which will have never-before-seen action sequences. To ensure that the movie has top-notch production, Lee Whittaker, who has experience working extensively on both sides of the camera all over the world, has been brought in from Los Angeles to lead a special team to work on said action sequences.

Lee Whittaker has an impressive portfolio of work, including movies like Jurassic Park 3, Fast & Furious 5, X-Men Apocalypse, Pearl Harbour, Baahubali 2, and many others. Sonu Sood expressed his excitement about outdoing and challenging himself as an artist by delivering something never seen before to the audience with the help of the special team from LA.

“I believe that action thrillers are a favourite among the masses. With Fateh, I am determined to challenge myself as an artist and deliver something that has never been seen before by the audience. Lee Whittaker and the rest of the team have spared no effort in creating some incredible action sequences that we are excited to showcase on screen.”, says Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez are playing the lead roles in the film. Fateh is scheduled to release later this year.

