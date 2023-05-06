With YOLO Foundation Bollywood’s sunshine girl, Jacqueline Fernandez aims to spread kindness to the world and she has always been seen taking active initiative throughout the year for the same. Leaping ahead on their initiative, Jacqueline has done her part to make the lives of animals easier during summer by filling water bowls to keep them hydrated and cool.

Taking to her social media, the actress shares several pictures of herself preparing and executing her new initiative.

In the caption, Jacqueline writes “elsalsals these water bowls will help stray animals during these difficult summer months to hydrate and stay cool!! I sincerely request all those who can to pls get these mitti bowls or even mitti bowls from your own local potters and place them outside your buildings! Pls tag @jf.yolofoundation @thefelinefoundation so we can repost your amazing work and spread the word!!! I got my mitti bowls from the @thefelinefoundation thank you so much for this amazing initiative also the water bowls need to be refilled daily to avoid stagnant water and to keep it fresh and hygienic for the community!”

Jacqueline Fernandez’s foundation You Only Live Once (YOLO) has completed two year and through which the actress has been creating a lot of happiness and kindness throughout the Covid-19 pandemic

On the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood, while she also has ‘Crakk’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.

