Jacqueline Fernandez is currently in turmoil as she’s been named as an accused in a 200-crore money laundering case. Her personal ties with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar have not only surfaced online but even their intimate pictures are now viral on social media platforms. Amidst it all, ED in its charge sheet has claimed that the actress ignored the criminal because of her “lure of money.” Scroll below for all the details.

It was earlier revealed that Jacqueline had been gifted several assets by Sukesh during their alleged affair. The list included luxury items like diamond earrings, Gucci outfits, Persian cats and a horse. The conman had also revealed gifting her mother a Porsche and a Maserati to her father. $150,000 was also allegedly transferred to her sister Geraldine’s bank account.

As per ANI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now concluded that “the lure of money ensured that the criminal history of the person she (Jacqueline Fernandez) was engaging with did not matter.” The charge sheet further added, “Investigation so far has revealed that the accused actor is directly or indirectly involved in the proceeds of crime and acquired, possessed & used part proceeds of crime – valuable gifts for herself & her family members in India and abroad and thereby committed an offence of money laundering u/s 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, which is punishable u/s 4 of PMLA, 2002.”

For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of laundering money worth 200 crores by cheating high-profile people including Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

The agency adds that Jacqueline Fernandez continues to deny “certain assets purchased by Sukesh for her and the investigation on that aspect is going on.”

