Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood helped a 65-year-old man from Bihar to help him clear his debts.

The man named Khilanand Jha travelled all the way to Mumbai only to meet Sonu, whom he fondly refers to as ‘Gareebo Ka Masiha’ or the Messiah of the Poor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jha’s story, riddled with struggles and financial burdens, touched Sonu’s heart, prompting him to lend him a helping hand.

For the unversed, Jha’s wife, Minoti Paswan, passed away earlier this year after a paralytic stroke, leaving him with a debt of Rs 12 lakh for her medical expenses. With creditors demanding the clearance of payment, he sought Sonu’s assistance after hearing about his efforts to help the less fortunate during the pandemic.

Jha, accompanied by his son, recently met Sonu Sood at his office.

The actor empathised with the elderly man’s situation and readily agreed to offer him support.

Recently, Sonu Sood was honoured with a well crafted massive pop art piece which spans over an enormous 1.17 lakh sq ft at the village of Ajitwal, in the Moga district of Punjab.

The actor shared a video of the same on his Instagram handle and thanked the team for their efforts.

Sonu wrote, ‘1.17 Lakh Sq Feet of pure love. Humbled beyond words. Thanks a ton for your wishes.’

On the Bollywood front, Sonu will next be seen in ‘Fateh’, which is inspired by real-life incidents and will feature high-octane action sequences.

The action-thriller is helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, who earlier worked as an assistant director in films such as ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Shamshera‘.

In 1999, Sonu was introduced to Tamil language films with Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He then appeared as an antagonist in the Telugu film ‘Hands Up!’ in 2000. In 2001, he appeared in ‘Majunu’. He then began starring in Hindi films, with ‘Shaheed-E-Azam’, as Bhagat Singh in 2002.

Sonu has worked in ‘Yuva’ (2004), ‘Athadu’ (2005), ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ (2005), ‘Ashok’ (2006), ‘Jodhaa Akbar‘ (2008), ‘Kandireega’ (2011), ‘Dookudu’ (2011), ‘Shootout at Wadala’ (2013), ‘R… Rajkumar’ (2013), ‘Happy New Year’ (2014), ‘Devi’ (2016), ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ (2017), ‘Simmba’ (2018), and ‘Kurukshetra’ (2019).

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Says, “You’ve Karan Johar To Produce…” High-Budget Mahabharata/Ramayana, Asks “Why Should I Waste Hundreds Of Crores?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News