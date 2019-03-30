Sonakshi Sinha Takes A Dig At Narendra Modi Led BJP; Comes Out In Support Of Father Shatrughan Sinha!

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way in the industry and apart from the captivating on-screen presence, the actress has become renowned for her carefree attitude and flamboyancy. Recently, during an HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 awards, the actress took a dig at Narendra Modi and Amit Shah led BJP (Bhartiya Janata Party), over her father Shatrughan Sinha’s decision of quitting the political party.

Apparently over the last few years, actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha was miffed with Narendra Modi and higher authorities in BJP, due to the presence of autocracy in the party’s administration. After criticizing over several issues, Sinha finally quitted the party, a few days ago.

During an event, Sonakshi was asked if her father’s political decision would affect her position in Bollywood, she quoted, “No, not at all, I am standing right here.”

She further supported her father by stating, “Being a party member from the beginning from the time of JP Narayan ji, Atal ji and Advani ji, my father has a lot of respect within the party and I feel the entire group has not been given the respect they deserve. I think he has done it a bit too late, and he should’ve done it long back. I think if you are not happy with how things are going on around you, you should not shy away from change. That’s what he did.”

Filmmaker Abhishek Dudhaiya says Sonakshi Sinha is a talented actress.

Dudhaiya is working with Sonakshi for his upcoming film “Bhuj” — based on real-life events during India-Pakistan war of 1971.

Talking about Sonakshi’s character, Dudhaiya said in a statement: “Sonakshi Sinha is an extremely talented actress. She is the perfect choice to play the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. We are delighted to have her on board for this film.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!