Kesari Box Office Day 9: Holds Well On Second Friday, All Eyes On Growth Over The Weekend

Kesari Box Office Day 9: With the kind of hold that Kesari was demonstrating right through the weekdays, it was pretty much on the cards that the second Friday would be fine as well.

This is what happened too as 4.45 crore* came in. This is limited fall when compared to Thursday numbers of 5.85 crore.

The Akshay Kumar starrer has collected 110.31 crore* so far and it would be ideal if 123-125 crore is reached by tomorrow night. That would set the film well for more moolah to be collected during the weekdays before new releases hit the screens next Friday.

In fact there are good chances of growth today and tomorrow since new releases have hardly brought in moolah and there isn’t much of a traction going either. With Kesari being this big screen entertainment in the offering, it is expected that audience footfalls would see a good rise, hence bringing in momentum for the journey towards the 150 crore lifetime total.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

