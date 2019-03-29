Kesari Box Office Day 8: It Does Well In Extended Week One!

Kesari Box Office Day 8: It has done well in its extended 8 day week. The film started quite well on the partial holiday of Holi and then sustained itself over the rest of the weekend. There was a dip in numbers on Monday when ideally a double-digit score would have been apt. However, post that the film was really stable right through the week which has given indications of a well-accepted film.

Still not watched Kesari in theatres? Click here for exclusive cashback!

So far, the Akshay Kumar starrer has collected 106 crores* and now it is all about the run that it has over the second weekend. It would be expected that over 20 crores get added to its total before the start of the weekdays. Once that happens, a lifetime in excess of 150 crores is on the cards.

The Anurag Singh directed film carries the kind of merits that actually warrants a 200 crore total. While that’s not the kind of distance that Kesari would carry, it would find good traction and sustained eyeballs when it arrives in the satellite and digital medium a few weeks from now. The film is on way to enjoy a good run as the competition this week is not really there. Moreover, the film has retained a good number of shows which demonstrates the kind of confidence that exhibitors have in expected footfalls.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!