Soham Rockstar Entertainment announces 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' to be headlined by Harshvardhan Rane; hunt for director underway

The official spokesperson states, “We are pleased to announce that Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is indeed confirmed, featuring Harshvardhan Rane as the lead actor once again. The sequel’s story has been finalized. The director is yet to be finalized, as Soham Rockstar Entertainment is committed to selecting a strong and visionary director who can deliver a sequel that meets the high expectations of our audience.”

According to Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, “We have locked an exceptional story for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 with Harshvardhan Rane returning as the lead. Soham Rockstar Entertainment is dedicated to creating a sequel that will resonate deeply with fans.”

“Returning to ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ is like revisiting an old friend who has always been close to my heart. The love and connection that audiences have shown towards the film over the years is truly humbling. I’m thrilled to be a part of Deepak Mukut sir’s world, the producer of the original film and bringing a story for you all with a sequel. They are creating something that honors the original while taking the journey forward in an exciting new direction,” says Harshvardhan Rane.

Sanam Teri Kasam will be re-released for the fans in October. Over the years, it has carved out a niche for itself, gradually evolving into a beloved cult classic. Viewers connected deeply with its heart-wrenching narrative of love and loss, as well as the chemistry between its lead actors, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The film’s depth, paired with its memorable soundtrack by Himesh Reshammiya, helped it gain popularity beyond its initial theatrical release.

