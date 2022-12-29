After Raataan Lambiyan, Sidharth Malhotra returns with Rabba Janda, a song that has been well-received by fans and audiences alike. The song has collectively raked in over 30+ million views within 48 hours, which is remarkable! The song has been trending on YouTube.

The trending music video shows Sidharth Malhotra falling in love with Rashmika Mandanna, a visually impaired girl who warms up to Sidharth’s character’s embracing personality. Towards the end of the song, we see the two getting married.

Sidharth Malhotra has left no stone unturned to get fans excited about the spy thriller set to release on January 20, 2023. The film’s promotions are in full swing, and the song’s success results from that.

Mission Majnu, directed by Shantanu Bagchi and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta, will be released on January 20, 2023, on Netflix. The record-breaking track “Rabba Janda” is set to lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, with additional vocals by Altamash Faridi. Released under the Zee Music label, the song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

