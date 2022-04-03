Actress Shraddha Kapoor on the special occasion of Gudi Padwa donned the traditional ‘Nauvari’ saree that holds special meaning to the actress.

Advertisement

For those unaware, the ‘Nauvari’ celebrated the strength and fighting spirit of a woman. Traditionally worn by women to fight in wars back in the day, the saree allowed for mobility and freedom of movement and wasn’t just a mere aesthetic attire.

Advertisement

Talking about the festival, Shraddha shares, “With Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navratri and Ugadi, I look forward to starting the New Year on a happy, optimistic and a positive note.

“I started my day with some homemade Maharashtrian food, some of which I also took with me to the sets for my team. The day is all about spending time with your loved ones and cherishing the little moments.”

She also took to her social media, sharing pictures of herself dressed in a beautiful Nauvari saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor was previously in the news when she and her long-time boyfriend, photographer Rohan Shrestha, reportedly called it quits.

Shraddha, who is also Bollywood baddie Shakti Kapoor’s daughter, is known to be an extremely private person when it comes to her dating life, but it is well-known in the industry that the two have been good friends fond of each other’s company. They have been friends since their childhood and their respective families share a close association.

Rohan‘s father is a well-known photographer of celebrities, Rakesh Shrestha. His mother, Jean Rodriguez, was an air hostess with Air-India.

According to media reports, Rohan was not a part of Shraddha’s birthday celebrations that took place recently in Goa. The two were said to be in an on-and-off relationship for some time.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s as-yet-untitled film alongside Ranbir Kapoor. In addition, she also has Pankaj Parashar’s ‘Chaalbaaz in London’ and Vishal Furia’s ‘Nagin’ coming up next.

Must Read: Prabhakar Sail’s Lawyer Reveals How He Suffered Due To Aryan Khan Drugs Case: “His Family Had Zero Income”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube