Shahid Kapoor is in the best phase of his career right now with the success of films like Kabir Singh and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on the big screen and his web series Farzi on Prime Video. He is riding a wave of significant momentum and enjoying the success he deserves after a lengthy period of hard work in Bollywood, where he has carved a niche for himself by performing unconventional roles and showing his versatility.

From being a romantic hero in films like Jab We Met to intense roles in Kabir Singh and Jersey to highly unconventional and deeply layered characters like Kaminey and Haider, he has received plaudits for his performance as an actor par excellence. In May 2024, the star invested in a luxurious Rs. 58.6 crore property in Oberoi Realty’s elite development along with his wife, Mira Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor rents out his apartment for Rs. 20.5 lakhs/ month

Shahid joins an elite list of superstars like Kartik Aryan and Ranveer Singh, who have leased their high-end Mumbai properties. Shahid’s property has a carpet area of 5,395 sq. ft. and three dedicated spaces for car parking. The lease registered in November 2024 also has a Rs. 1.23 crore security deposit upfront and a monthly rental of Rs. 20.5 lakh/ month, increasing over the next 60 months to Rs. 23.98 lakh/month. The property is in Mumbai’s prestigious Three Sixty West, Worli.

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Deva by Rosshan Andrews

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has an exciting lineup of films coming up. His following is the action-thriller Deva, made by Rosshan Andrews, who has previously directed the Malayalam blockbuster Salute. After Deva, Shahid is also expected to be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s next. The duo has previously given iconic hits like Kaminey and Haider, arguably the most critically acclaimed films of Shahid’s career.

With Shahid’s career touching heights, his luxurious residence and expensive lease are just more feathers in the crown of the talented actor who has worked for over two decades in Bollywood and continues to be as fresh as ever.

