Actor Rajkummar Rao was recently spotted engaged in a serious game of chess with veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

Advertisement

Rajkummar posted a picture of his game with Paresh on Instagram Stories and wrote: “Shatranj ke khiladi with the master player Paresh Rawal sir.”

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao and Paresh Rawal will be seen sharing screen space in Abhishek Jain’s upcoming comedy, Second Innings. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled for release next year.

Rajkummar recently shared a monochrome picture on Instagram and shared some words of wisdom.

Rajkummar Rao had double-release during Diwali this year. He featured in Anurag Basu’s dark comedy anthology multistarrer “Ludo“, as well as Hansal Mehta’s comedy “Chhalaang”. Both films were released digitally.

Apart from Second Innings, Rajkummar Rao has “Badhaai Do” and “RoohiAfza” coming up.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao recently shared words of wisdom in his latest post on social media.

Rajkummar posted a monochrome picture on Instagram. In the image, he looks pensive and seems like he is in deep thought.

“Never forget Why you started,” Rajkummar captioned the image.

His actress girlfriend Patralekhaa could not stop gushing at the picture and wrote “Uff” along with some fire emojis.

Rajkummar replied saying: “You Uff Uff.”

Must Read: Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Amitabh Bachchan Starrer’s Budget Has Crossed 300 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube