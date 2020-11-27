Imtiaz Ali once shared that he told Deepika Padukone while watching Tamasha that it will take a couple of years for them to know how people have received the film. The 2015 film starring Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika in lead has completed 5 years today and it’s safe to say that Tamasha is one of the best films the filmmaker has ever made.

The way Imtiaz presented some of the most complex human emotions and desires in Tamasha was therapeutic. While it was relatable 101 for many, a lot of people took their own time to understand what the film had to say.

We all know that Tamasha was a journey (Safarnama) of Ved towards self-realisation. But do you know there was something in the film which Imtiaz Ali added because he couldn’t do it in his 2011 film Rockstar? In a conversation with Ranbir Kapoor for Film Companion once, the filmmaker revealed that he thinks of an alternative ending of Rockstar. It’s when Jordon and Heer are finally together and the fight for having each other is not there. This is when he realises that they are not having the fun they were supposed to have and hence the destination is not as beautiful as they thought. Imtiaz thought that it would’ve been more beautiful if the film had gone that way where Jordon tells Heer, “Yaar pata hai mujhe lagta tha jab ham log saath honge to bada mazaa aayega, mazaa to aa nahi raha hai”

Watch the interview after 5:30 minutes.

Imtiaz Ali fulfilled that desire of him with Tamasha’s ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’. When Ved in the song tells Tara, “Tum saath ho ya na ho kya fark hai, bedard thi zindagi bedard hai,” Isn’t it that very emotion of Imtiaz Ali which he said he could’ve used in Rockstar?

But that’s not the one and only case. I just watched a deleted scene of Tamasha today. The scene shared by an Imtiaz Ali fan club shows Ranbir Kapoor turning into Majnu and dancing without any care.

The filmmaker deleted that scene in Tamasha but wrote a whole film out of it. Yes, I am talking about Laila Majnu. Avinash Tiwary nailed that part in the film and to be honest, Ranbir Kapoor dancing like Majnu gives goosebumps as well.

But what if Imtiaz had retained that part in Tamasha as well?

