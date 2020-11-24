National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all praise for actor Rajkummar Rao, with whom he has often collaborated. Mehta says the success of the actor makes him feel like a happy parent.

Rajkummar made his acting debut in 2010 “Love Sex Aur Dhokha”. But it was through Mehta’s film “Shahid” in 2013 that he gained recognition. The actor again collaborated with the filmmaker with projects such as “CityLights”, “Aligarh”, “Bose: Dead/Alive”, “Omerta” and the recent digitally released film “Chhalaang”.

Talking about Rajkummar’s evolution as an actor, Mehta told IANS: “The beauty is Rajkummar has never lost his humility and generosity that he always had as an actor. He has remained that same person. What has changed is that Rajkummar has become really popular.”

The quinquagenarian reminisced about how he and the actor would walk freely on the street and shoot “guerilla-style” on the roads in the past.

“Now that is not possible. I think success has brought with it some limitations. But his success makes me happy. I feel like a happy parent,” Mehta added.

Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao has started prepping for his next new character, going by his latest social media post. Rajkummar posted a picture on his Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen posing in the gym. His back is towards the camera while he is shirtless and is sporting just gym pants.

The Chhalaang actor wrote in Hindi: “Naya kirdaar. Nayi taiyaari. (New role. New preparation).”

He did not share what he was preparing for in the picture he shared. Rajkummar’s friends from the industry took to the comment section with excitement. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a fire emoji.

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra said: “Kya baat hai”.

Rajkummar’s latest film “Ludo” released digitally. The Anurag Basu directorial is a dark humour anthology comprising four stories. Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanya Malhotra are also seen playing important characters in the film.

The actor’s other film “Chhalaang” also released on an OTT platform over the Diwali weekend. The actor also has Badhaai Do and “RoohiAfza” coming up.

Rao is proud of his filmography, but he says he does not watch his past works again in order to analyse his performances.

