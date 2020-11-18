A random Twitter post turned into a trend today and next thing we see a couple of celebs joining the trend on the microblogging site. Bollywood filmmakers, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta and Umesh Shukla caught up with a new Twitter trend of revealing their first salary, the age at which they earned it and what did they spend it on.

Thappad director Anubhav Sinha, joining the Twiter trend, revealed the first money he earned was just Rs 80 when he was studying at Engineering college. He tutored a seventh-grade student. He wrote, “First Salary- Rs 80. Age- 18. Arithmetic tuition to a class 7 student to earn for my smoking in the Engg college.”

Soon filmmaker Hansal Mehta also replied to Sinha’s post and revealed his first income details. The Omerta director wrote, “First salary- Rs.450pm; Age-16; Salesperson at Intershoppe Kemp’s Corner selling Fu’s jeans and casual wear to earn money for my junior college wardrobe.”

Filmmaker Umesh Shukla, who had directed films like OMG: Oh My God and 102 Not Out, replied to the Twitter trending stating that he started off with two different jobs. “First salary – Rs.35 per show. Was doing Back Stage under the director Mahendra Joshi. 400 Rs as a salesman for Leo toys n NikiTasha kitchenette.”

Lyricist Puneet Sharma too joined the Twitter trend and shared his first earning details. He said that he earned RS 10000 at the age of 20. He earned the amount by writing lyrics for a Broadway play. That definitely motivated him to climb up the ladder of success and gift us innumerable stories and songs.

Director Anubhav Sinha, who helmed his last release Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu earlier this year, has announced that he will be teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana once again for an untitled action thriller. The two had previously worked together in the critically acclaimed film Article 15.

On the other hand, Hansal Mehta had recently helmed two releases – the SonyLIV series Scam 1992 and Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao. Both received critical acclamation.

