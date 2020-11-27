Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra has been in making since 2018. The much ambitious project of Ayan Mukerji has been delayed several times. At first, the reason was its heavy-duty VFX requirements and then COVID-19 pandemic. All this hasn’t just tested the patience of fans, it has also taken the budget of film to another level.

The latest we hear is that the overall production budget of Brahmastra has crossed 300 crores mark. And none other than Uday Shankar (Chairman, Star and Disney India) has opened up about the same.

Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2020, Shankar told Anuradha Sengupta of CNBC-TV18, “It (Brahmastra) is the biggest-ever movie made in this country.”

When asked if the budget of the film has really reached Rs 300 crores mark, he said, “Just to tell you, it is way more than that. Any movie like that, the experience that it seeks to create, needs to straddle across everything. It cannot be denied that most intense experience that only a theatre can generate.” he added.

Meanwhile, there was recently news that OTT giant, Disney+ Hotstar is eyeing Brahmastra for a direct to digital release. The platform believes that the hype surrounding the film will fetch them record streams. A source says, “Disney+ Hotstar has now asked Fox Star Studios if they can hand over Brahmastra for their streaming platform. What it means is, Disney+ Hotstar wants Brahmastra to bypass theatrical release and arrive on its platform directly. They feel Brahmastra is a keenly awaited biggie and if it gets premiered on their platform, it’ll fetch them record streams.”

The source continued, “Producer Karan Johar, however, has not shown interest. He believes that the VFX heavy, grand film would be best enjoyed in cinemas.”

Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra was launched as a trilogy, Now with Fox Star Studios backing out, one wonders about the fate regarding the second and third part. Talking about it, a source told the publication, “As of now, there are no talks on the Brahmastra sequels. All the efforts of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios are on completing the first part. The shoot of the film is to get over this month after which the team will fully concentrate on the post-production.”

