There’s a famous Indian catchphrase “Chota packet bada dhamaka” (small package with a big impact) which perfectly suits for Dear Zindagi. Featuring Alia Bhatt in a lead and Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo, the film was moderately budgeted and controlled release. Today, the film has completed 4 years since release and we’ll try to give a special tribute to it for making us feel good.

Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film released on 25th November 2016. From the very beginning, the film was promoted featuring Shah Rukh in a cameo appearance. But the audience got a big surprise when they got to see much more of him. Surprisingly, the film was always projected as a controlled and a small film which is why it was released in just 1200 screens. Nevertheless, the film turned out to be a big commercial success and more than that, a relief for despaired and confused souls.

So, today, on completion of Dear Zindagi’s 4 years, we’ll be taking a look at some interesting facts which aren’t well known:

7th most profitable film of 2016

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt’s camaraderie was loved by one and all. It did reflect in numbers too as it went onto collect 67 crores in India. Made on a budget on 33 crores, the film earned a profit of 103% after recovering its cost. With such returns, it was the 7th most profitable Bollywood film of 2016 by joining the list with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Salman Khan’s Sultan and others.

Marked hattrick of successes for Alia Bhatt

Dear Zindagi marked hattrick of successful films for Alia. Before it, she had Kapoor & Sons and Udta Punjab to boast of.

Changed Parra Road into Dear Zindagi road

In the film, there’s a scene where Shah Rukh and Alia are cycling on a road with beautiful palm trees on sideways. Thanks to that beautiful shot, the road near St. Anne’s Church in Parra has gained popularity than ever. In fact, the road is now referred by the film’s name.

R Balki’s dream come true

R Balki, the husband of Gauri Shinde, has always been an admirer of Shah Rukh Khan’s work. He had even planned him to cast for Shamitabh (2015), which didn’t happen. Finally, he got to work with King Khan but as one of the producers.

Amit Trivedi – the one and the only

When the work on the project started, Amit was the first and only choice for music in Gauri Shinde’s mind. Interestingly, he was the first technician to come on board.

