Salman Khan is one of the most loved Bollywood stars across the globe. The actor – who started his acting career as a side character in 1988’s Biwi Ho To Aisi before playing Prem in the 1989 romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya, has millions – if not billions, of fans across the globe, eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming spy thriller, Tiger 3.

While his upcoming YRF Spy Universe film (releasing later this month) is creating all the right buzz, the actor’s last few films – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Antim, and Radhe, failed to click with the audiences. While these films turned out to be duds at the box office, Khan has continued to entertain his fans with cameo appearances in films like Pathaan and Godfather, as well as by hosting Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and Bigg Boss 17.

Earlier today, Salman Khan was spotted at the trailer launch of his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film Farrey. While there, the actor got candid about many things, including how he feels filmmakers aren’t doing justice to him. As reported by ETimes, during the media interaction, the ‘Tiger 3’ actor complained, saying, “I feel they (filmmakers) don’t do justice to me,” as he got candid about how he feels whenever he sees himself on the big screen.

But why does he feel so? Revealing the reason behind making this statement, Salman Khan continued, “I still get (compliments) that you are better looking (in real life) than onscreen,” while chuckling at the end.

At the same event, while talking about launching Alizeh Agnihotri as an actor, the ‘Pathaan’ cameo actor said, “As far as films doing well, people should make Hindustani content (it is a) wrong time to launch (Alizeh) because of the way films have gone wrong.” He continued, “I think that there was a Salman Khan who was launched in Maine Pyar Kiya, there was an Aamir Khan who was launched in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, he was a newcomer, there was Shah Rukh Khan in Deewana, Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante and there was Akshay Kumar in Khiladi, so everyone has come up from that way.”

In the past, Salman Khan has launched several actors and actresses, including Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in Hero, Zareen Khan in Veer, Sneha Ullal in Lucky: No Time For Love, Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg, Daisy Shah in Jai Ho and Bhoomika Chawla in Tere Naam.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Dunki Teaser Update: Wait Is Over As The First Promo Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Film To Release At This Time Tomorrow, Making His Birthday More Special For Fans [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News