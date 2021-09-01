Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s friendship is well known. The two worked together in films like Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya. But the two friends had turned into sworn enemies during the release of the 2010 film Guzaarish.

Reports claim that Salman showed Bhansali a DVD of Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige. The film became an inspiration for the filmmaker to make the film Guzaarish. The superstar was keen on doing the film opposite his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, things went south for both of them.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to cast Hrithik Roshan for the role opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan much to Salman Khan’s disappointment. The Dabangg star openly took sleazy potshots at the filmmaker when he was asked about his views on Guzaarish.

During a conversation with Times Of India, Salman said, “Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya. (Even though there’s a fly buzzing around the film, not even a mosquito went to see the film. Not even a dog went).”

When he was asked how to make it big in Bollywood, Salman Khan said, “Jaake usko milo. Voh tumhare pe picture bana dega, khud khoob kamayega, lekin tumko kuch nahin dega,” (Go and meet Bhansali, he’ll make a film on you. He’ll make pots of money but won’t pay you a dime).”

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan was disappointed with Salman’s remarks on his film. He said, “I’ve always known Salman to be a good man, someone I’ve looked up to and admired and still do. He’s always been a hero and always will be. But yes, it’s not heroic to laugh or make fun of a filmmaker just because his box office collections are not up there with yours.”

Roshan also said, “I will be hurt if anyone talks like this about Mr Bhansali (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, director of Guzaarish). In my opinion, a hero never gloats. When you are super successful, it should in fact make you more gracious and loving.”

For years Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were not on talking terms. However now the two seemed to have resolved their issue and even planned a film Inshallah but unfortunately, it was shelved.

