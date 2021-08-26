Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle and posted an interesting GIF along with a tweet that read “Guess what’s on my mind 🤭 #ThursdayThoughts”

Ever since his tweet, the fans have gone berserk trying to guess what’s on his mind. Is it food again?

Advertisement

While it’s quite possible that it’s something to do with food considering there’s so much food in the GIF! Also, it is quite known by now that Hrithik Roshan, however, physically fit and handsome is still a major foodie. Fans have their guessing game on.

Some of the responses on Hrithik Roshan shared post were quite funny. Check them out below:

A fan wrote, “Samosa is love 😍”

Samosa is love 😍 — Anand Abhirup // 🤩⚔️ ︎ (@AnandHR_Odia) August 26, 2021

“Order some samosa bestie,” another joked.

order some samosa bestie — 𝘒. (@karishmaokay) August 26, 2021

Another laughed as he said, “Pet pujja fir kam duja😅”

A fan told Hrithik Roshan, “You’re not alone in this! 😂”

You’re not alone in this! 😂 — Gaurav Prabhu (@Gauravprabhu15) August 26, 2021

Another mentioned, “Do I have time for food? The answer is always yes…🥙🍲🍛”

Do I have time for food? The answer is always yes…🥙🍲🍛 pic.twitter.com/ofPUjuafQU — Rebecca Hillary (@Beccahillary35) August 26, 2021

“Cheat day. Time for samosas. Is it?” wrote a user.

Cheat day. Time for samosas. Is it? — Sayan Adhikary (@isayan_58) August 26, 2021

In 2019, when all the girls were drooling over Hrithik Roshan walking out of a helicopter in WAR, he confessed his love for samosas. The actor shared how much he loves to eat, which is quite unbelievable, thanks to his super-fit body.

He had written, “The other guy inside me is a fitness freak. Currently we are happy together. I eat. He works out. We don’t encroach in each other’s space.

Sorted.”

Fans mostly don’t believe that Hrithik Roshan eats samosas or is a foodie. Well, if he can eat so much and still look like what he does on screen, then hats off to his dedication to work out.

On the work front, there’s a lot of excitement around Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone coming together for Fighter. There are also reports of him starting to shoot for Vikram Vedha remake soon.

Must Read: KRK Slams Manoj Bajpayee For Targeting Him & Not Sunil Pal: “It’s Proof That Bollywood People Are Jealous”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube