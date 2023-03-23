The men in B-Town have always played a big part in setting facial hair trends. In the late 80s and 90s, actors like Anil Kapoor proudly flaunted thick moustaches. A few years later, the norm was to be clean-shaven, with Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan playing the boy next door. And 2023 seems to have brought back the clean-shaven trend.

Gone are the days when those thick beards were popular and loved. The big stars of Bollywood are letting go of their facial hair and sporting clean-shaven looks these days for events, and appearances as well as for their films. And believe it or not, we love it! After all, a classic chic look never goes out of style.

Kareena Kapoor gushingly shared a pic of her husband Saif Ali Khan, from their African safari trip to Masai Mara. The renowned actor was seen sporting a clean-shaven look taking us back to his Hum Saath Saath Hai look. Fans are also enjoying his new look and have complimented Saif, saying he looks much younger!

Prior to the Nawab, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan were also seen clean shaven. Akshay Kumar is currently on a multi city tour with co actors Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and many more. The actor has let go of the beard before the tour and is seen sporting a clean look for these highly anticipated concerts.

The current heartthrob, Vicky Kaushal was seen sporting a clean-shaven look while he played the festival of colours with wifey Katrina Kaif. The actor can definitely pull off any style, and we love the clean-shaven look on him the most! Kaushal is currently gearing up for his movie Sam Bahadur.

Hrithik Roshan also looked stunning in his clean-shaven look for Red Seal FF22. The actor who has been voted the sexiest Asian multiple times, is currently on top of his fitness game. He is currently shooting for his new movie, Fighter! And fans are in awe of his clean-shaven look and ripped body.

