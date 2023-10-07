Actor Arjan Bajwa who won accolades for his breakthrough performance as the male lead in opposite Priyanka Chopra in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion is a well-known name in the modelling world. The actor even made a striking appearance in Akshay Kumar’s Rustom. Incidentally, both films won National Awards!

The pan-Indian actor who has appeared in Hindi and South films, has secured a prominent role in an international production titled ‘Demon Hunters’.

Talking about the gig, Arjan Bajwa said that he was thrilled to be chosen. Detailing his selection process, the ‘Rustom’ actor said: “It’s an exhilarating character, and I’m thrilled to have been chosen to portray a computer geek seeking vengeance for his grandfather’s death.”

He added: “The casting team reached out to me about six to eight months ago. They carefully reviewed my body of work, and after meticulous and detailed meetings, things fell into place. We engaged in workshops and training before the shoot, which was an amazing learning experience.”

Arjan Bajwa’s global film is a power packed-action-comedy feature, the venture is helmed by director Mei-Juin Chen (‘Gangster’s Daughter’) along with celebrated director-cinematographer Tony Cheung (‘The Legends of Drunken Master’, ‘Dragon Blade’, ‘Hidden Strike’). ‘Demon Hunters’ is produced by the global company Light House Productions.

Known as a dark horse in the entertainment industry, Arjan Bajwa has left a pan-Indian impact with his performance in features such as ‘Rustom’, ‘Fashion’, ‘Bigil’, and the series ‘Bestseller’. In addition he also portrayed the real-life hero Col. Sahota in the acclaimed thriller series ‘State of Siege – 26/11’.

‘Demon Hunters’ is currently in production and features other popular stars like JC Lin (known for series like ‘What the Hell is Love’ and the film ‘Some day or one day’), Regina Lei (known for ‘Antikalpa’), and actor Jack Kao from the ‘Assassin’ and ‘Gatao’.

With an interesting roster of projects lined up in both the movie and serial department, Arjan Bajwa excitedly quipped: “I am eagerly anticipating an exciting 2024.”

‘Demon Hunters’ is set to premiere globally in the autumn of 2024.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Has Distanced Herself From Her Brother-In-Law Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Divorce [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News