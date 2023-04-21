Treating the audience with the perfect Eidi this festive season, Aayush Sharma launched the exciting and gripping teaser of his upcoming action entertainer Ruslaan on Friday. Scroll below to get a glimpse of the trailer.

Beaming with his innate swag, suave personality and infectious charm, Aayush performs high-octane and stylised action in the short teaser. The promo video also offers a glimpse into the adrenaline rush the film has to offer having been shot against picturesque locations across India and Azerbaijan.

After dropping jaws of the audience and critics with his remarkable transformation for playing the rugged and rowdy gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush Sharma unfolds yet another facet of his versatility presenting a suave and swagger avatar in Ruslaan.

Ruslaan’s teaser also offers insights of striking glimpses into the pivotal characters of the film including debutante Sushrii Mishraa, veteran South star Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan stars Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring debutante Sushrii Mishraa along with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade in pivotal roles. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

