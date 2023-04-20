After immense anticipation and intrigue, the makers of Aayush Sharma’s upcoming masala action entertainer revealed the title of the film ‘Ruslaan’ with a motion poster. Adding to the excitement and buzz around the film, the makers have revealed that the first teaser of the film will be attached to the much awaited Eid release of Superstar Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which hits the theatres on Friday.

Interestingly, the last release of both Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma as the leading characters was the action drama Antim: The Final Truth, where the duo locked horns.

While the teaser of Ruslaan will be released digitally later, it would premiere in theatres on 21st April attached to one of the biggest and most awaited releases of the year.

The motion poster released earlier received a roaring response depicting the unmatched swag of the suave Aayush Sharma as Ruslaan, also giving a glimpse of the stylised action, that the film offers.

Creating a massive fan base for himself as an action hero, Aayush Sharma broke the moulds of stereotypical chocolate boy image right after his debut film. He slipped into the dark, intense and layered character of a deadly menacing gangster Rahuliya in Antim: The Final Truth. Unfolding yet another facet of his versatility, Aayush will be seen in a totally different avatar in Ruslaan.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan stars Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring debutante Sushrii Mishraa, along with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

