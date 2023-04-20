Om Raut directed, and Bhushan Kumar produced Adipurush has already become a topic of discussion on social media! The posters, as well as the music from Adipurush, are being quite loved and getting all the attention for the right reasons. Scroll on to learn more.

The 60-second Jai Shree Ram audio that was launched along with Shri Bajrang Bali’s poster has been receiving a lot of adulation from audiences through comments and lauds across platforms. Garnering massive response to the extent that fans are now demanding the Adipurush team for the song’s various versions in different languages.

The enthusiasm surrounding the song is a clear indication that Manoj Muntashir’s divine lyrics and Ajay-Atul’s grand composition in Adipurush have touched the souls of the diverse fan base.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

From the amazing VFX to a stellar star cast, which includes Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lankesh, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Adipurush remains one of the most anticipated movies of this year.

