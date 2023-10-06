Ranveer Singh Plants A Peck On MS Dhoni's Cheeks As He Calls Him 'Mera Mahi' & Shares A Picture Tagging Him As GOAT

Ranveer Singh is a superstar when it comes to flamboyant social media posts and his latest post have been grabbing all the headlines as the 83 superstar, who played the legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev on-screen, plants a kiss on former Indian Cricket Captain, MS Dhoni’s cheeks.

The livewire actor, who is gearing up to step into Shah Rukh Khan’s shoes as Don, on Thursday shared pictures with former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, calling him ‘Mera Mahi’.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared two photos, in which they are seen flashing their smiles for the cameras. In another photo, the actor can be seen giving a sweet kiss on Dhoni’s cheek.

Ranveer is wearing a black tee, and is sporting a moustache, while Dhoni is donning a blue formal shirt. The ‘Bajirao Mastani‘ fame actor captioned the post as: “Mera Mahi #hero #icon #legend #goat #bigbrother”, followed by a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao liked the post. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Ranveer Singh replied to Sakshi with a red heart emoticon.

Nupur Sanon wrote: “At the top”, followed by an evil eye emoji.

Fans commented on the post, and wrote: “Two GOATS of India”, “that’s bloody brilliant !! champions”,”hot and cool together”, “Baba and Mahi! 2 Gem”, “Haaaye that kiss”, “Mera Rambo”, and “Singh is King”, among many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in romantic comedy family drama film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘, directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as a couple with contrasting personalities who decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married.

The flick also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in pivotal roles.

He next has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Levels Up Salman Khan’s 1000 Crore Benchmark To 3000 Crore Like Hollywood & Says “Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Did Good” Saying Bollywood Has Cinema West Doesn’t Have

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News