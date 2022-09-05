Superstar Ranveer Singh has had the most remarkable year in cinema as he swept clean the film awards for his path-breaking performance in 83 in which he played the role of Kapil Dev. Widely regarded as one of the best actors in Hindi cinema history, Ranveer says that even today, he wakes up in disbelief that he is an actor who is living his dream!

Ranveer says, “I am just grateful that I get to be an actor and that’s actually enough for me. I have always said that it’s a miracle that I even became an actor. These types of experiences are beyond my wildest imagination. Sometimes, it feels surreal. And that feeling continues till date. Everyday, I wake up in disbelief that this is my life – that I am an actor and I get to do these things, collaborate with these talented filmmakers. And it all adds up to an overwhelming amount of gratitude that I have for the opportunities and blessings that I have.”

Ranveer has, undoubtedly, delivered one of the most acclaimed performances in the history of Indian cinema with 83, in which he miraculously transformed to become the legendary Indian captain Kapil Dev on screen. After his incredible award run for the film, Ranveer credits his brilliant metamorphosis on screen to his coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

He says, “It feels surreal and fulfilling in equal measures. At this moment I’m remembering my coach, Mr. Balvinder Singh Sandhu. I really miss him and his contribution to 83, one really can’t describe in words. He’s the heart of 83! You know when we see the emotion that he has attached to that story of 83, to his teammates, you can’t not work out of a very different place in your being. When we, the cast of 83 saw what it meant to Ballu sir, that is what transmitted to all of us.”

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani opposite Alia Bhatt.

