Rakul Preet Singh has always won the hearts of the masses with her prettiness. Be it films, her photoshoot, or any stage appearance, the actress has made the audiences go gaga over her.

The same has been witnessed on the stage of the 23rd IIFA Awards when Rakul performed. The actress swayed to on some memorable hit songs of the Black and White era of Bollywood to pay an ode to black and white cinema.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh ruled over the hearts with her amazing performance on the stage of the 23rd IIFA Awards. Wearing perfect black and white costumes, the actress danced to famous songs from the golden era including, Aaiye Meharbaan, Babuji Dheere Chalna, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh, Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua and Meraa Naama Chin Chin Chu. While the actress performed these songs she exudes sheer elegance, charm, and beauty that rejuvenated the nostalgia of the Black and White era.

As Rakul Preet Singh truly grabbed the attention of the masses, she indeed proved she is the best choice to pay such an amazing tribute to the Black and White era.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in ‘Indian 2’ starring alongside Kamal Haasan, and ‘I love you’ starring opposite actor Pavail Gulati.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi’s Puffed Shrug Gets Compared To ‘Tripal’ As Netizens Troll Her For Her Latest Electric Blue Look, One Says “Barish Ke Liye Plastic Ki Suvidha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News