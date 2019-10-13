Not Deepika Padukone But Anushka Sharma To Romance Hrithik Roshan In Satte Pe Satta Remake?

There have been a lot of speculations around Farah Khan & Rohit Shetty’s next film and it’s star cast. The names of Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma & Deepika Padukone has been doing rounds for a long time but nothing was confirmed.

However, now it has been confirmed that the War actor has been finally locked for the upcoming film along with Anushka. Reportedly, the film will go on floors in the first quarter of 2020.

A source close to the film has been quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma have been locked for the film, and the project will be going on floors in the first quarter of 2020. As for its release, Farah Khan is looking to release the film in early 2021.”

There were reports that the film will be a remake of much loved 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. However, nothing has been confirmed on that part.

This is indeed big news for the fans of Anushka & Hrithik. Anushka fans will be in a treat as the actress will be finally seen on the big screen after Zero in 2018. And for Hrithik fans, this is going to be yet another delightful cinema after War.

The film will be directed by Farah Khan who last directed Happy New Year starring Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone in lead. Rohit Shetty will be producing the film who has recently given back to back Blockbusters like Golmaal Again & Simmba. His next film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif is among the most awaited films of 2020.

