Saif Ali Khan On Sacred Games Season 2’s Criticism: “Everybody Says They Didn’t Enjoy The 2nd Season As Much As 1st”

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Netflix web series, Sacred Games 2. The first season aired last year and received great reviews from everyone. However, the second witnessed mixed reactions from the audience as well as the critics.

Saif Ali Khan shared his thoughts on why the second season might have failed to impress the audience like the first one. In an interview, he opened up about the response Sacred Games 2 received.

In an interview with Indian Express, Saif Ali Khan said, “I don’t know if there is a learning. I think, stay calm and keep your eye on the ball, I don’t know. Maybe, write both seasons at the same time. Clearly, everybody says they didn’t enjoy the second season as much as they did the first one, so there has to be a learning. There was something very authentic about many things in the first season.”

The Chef actor added, “The first season was outstanding, I think it was one of the best shows we ever had. It went on and got nominated for an Emmy too. The second season was a bit of a let-down, it is kind of disappointing. I think, people didn’t like the ‘sacred’ idea of the Sacred Games season 2, the guru angle. That’s what everyone says.”

Currently, he is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Laal Kaptaan. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film is slated to release on October 18, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!