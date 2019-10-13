War Box Office Day 12 Morning Occupancy: Get Ready For A Bombastic Sunday

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s faceoff has proved to be year’s biggest clash so far as the film is headed to cross 300 crores mark super soon.

After heaving a very good second Friday and Saturday, the film is looking forward to a bigger Sunday.

War started with 30%+ average occupancy yesterday and today it has jumped further to reach 40% or above. That’s an excellent trending!

The YRF film earned 7.10 crores on 2nd Friday and 11 crores approx on Saturday. If all goes well, the film may touch 15 crores mark today and that’s nothing but huge. The 11 day total business of the film is 257 crores approx and it will definitely cross 270 crores mark today.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan recently shared his fitness regime. Talking about the same he told IANS: “Fitness for me is more about staying healthy than looking good. I am not attached to my six pack abs or biceps. My fitness regime includes more functional training and cardio to increase my stamina to prepare for varied roles.”

For his film Super 30, Hrithik had to put on weight to get into the character of Maths teacher Anand Kumar. And after wrapping Super 30, he had to prepare for his film War in which he plays the role of Kabir, who has a muscular body.

Hrithik shared it was his War co-star Tiger Shroff, who helped him in transforming his body.

“It was a delight to work with Tiger. One of the best things about him is that he is very hard working. And only he could bring me back on my toes during ‘War’ after getting lenient with my workouts and diet during ‘Super 30‘. I couldn’t be complacent with him around,” he added.

