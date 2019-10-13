Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares A Cute Pic Of Aaradhya With Amitabh Bachchan

A snapshot of Amitabh Bachchan with his grand-daughter Aaradhya, which the superstar’s bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted on social media, trended all through Saturday.

The picture was posted by Aishwarya on the occasion of Big B’s 77th birthday on October 11. In the image, a smiling Big B is seen sitting with Aaradhya on his lap. The veteran actor and his grand-daughter are dressed in white ethnic attire.

Aishwarya posted birthday greetings and wishes for her father-in-law along with the picture.

“Happy 77th Birthday Pa-Dadaji. God Bless and Love you Always,” she wrote with the snapshot.

Bollywood celebrities and Big B fans alike were soon gushing over the picture.

Actress Bipasha Basu commented: “So Sweet.”

A user wrote: “Wow picture of the year – Dada ki poti.”

Seven-year-old Aaradhya is the daughter of actress Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan’s son, actor Abhishek.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!