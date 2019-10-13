The Sky Is Pink Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: A Minimal Jump On The Cards, But Is It Enough?

The Sky Is Pink Box Office: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim & Rohit Saraf starrer The Sky Is Pink took a slow start the Box Office but picked up well on Saturday. On Sunday, the film seems to be ready for another jump as the advance booking trends are better.

Let’s have a close look at how the film is performing in some of the major cities today.

Mumbai

Mumbai which was on the weaker side till yesterday with less than 10% housefull and filling fast shows has shown improvement. There are 10-15% filling fast shows here now and few of them housefull as well.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi – NCR has also shown improvement compared to yesterday. The housefull and filling fast shows are 15-20% today compared to 10-15% yesterday. The growth is not big though but it’s a small film so we can expect a better contribution from live booking as well.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has shown a slight jump today. If it was good at 30% yesterday, there are up to 35% shows promising heavy footfalls today.

Hyderabad & Chennai

Both South Indian cities were performing very well yesterday in limited release. Hyderabad was recording 50-55% filling fast shows and Chennai up to 65%. Today there’s a drop here as Hyderabad is at 45-50% and Chennai is also around 50%.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad was performing poorly till yesterday as the housefull and filling fast shows were practically zero. However, it has shown good jump today with 10% shows promising heavy rush.

Kolkata

Kolkata is in the same range as yesterday as there’s hardly any jump. Hope it performs better in live bookings.

Overall, the jump is there but not at the levels expected after such a slow start. The film will find it tough in the weekdays now.

