Decoding Kabir: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor & Hrithik Roshan – Connecting The Characters

Bollywood has always been obsessed with certain names. Salman Khan as Prem, Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul and Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay, have made several big-screen appearances and received unparallel love from our audience. Same as those, ‘Kabir’ of this millennial generation has become industry’s top favourite with big guns like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, living their characters to perfection and projecting a figure that is more or less like a cult due to their striking attributes.

Be it SRK’s Kabir Khan of Chak De India, Ranbir Kapoor’s Kabir Thapar of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Shahid Kapoor’s titular role of Kabir Singh and the latest addition of Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War, all these characters had a common thread of features that were compelling enough to attract viewers. Here we are talking about Kabir- a synonym to a passionate, risk-taker and a man with self-belief.

Let’s go through different ‘Kabirs’ of Bollywood who are interestingly bounded by some similar qualities:

Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan)

He seemed ruthless but is a person with a strong determination and just possess one goal of making India’s women hockey team no. 1 in the world, that’s Kabir Khan from Chak De India for you!

Unaffected by being declared as a traitor, Kabir Khan has a complete faith himself and his madness for hockey makes him bounce back by building a champion team. He is a strong headed person, emphasizing on team’s unity and teamwork.

Kabir with his some out-of-the-box strategies helps his team to knock down some of the big guns of the game.

Kabir Thapar (Ranbir Kapoor)

Kabir Thapar is a free-spirited person who is passionate about his life and that’s something that made us fall in love with the character. In a bid of achieving his dream career, Kabir is highly practical and immune to the feelings of his closed ones. And most importantly he stands by his decisions.

He unknowingly distances himself from the most important people in life. But in the end, Kabir is brave enough to leave his job for the love of his life- Naina.

Kabir teaches us that you can always pursue your dream no matter how big they are, until and unless you are ready to take risks and lose yourself in it.

Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor)

A lot has been already said about the character of Kabir Singh. There could be an argument over what’s right or wrong about Kabir Singh but you can’t write off his crazy love and loyalty towards Preeti. Yes, he is flawed to a great extent but everyone falls in love with his unshakeable confidence and guts to win over his girl.

There’s one scene where Kabir accepts that he was drunk while performing surgery, which spoke of his sincerity and courage of accepting his mistakes.

From being a rebel surgeon to a man possessing real love, at every step of life Kabir was a risk-taker (though it is highly debatable).

One must try inculcating such qualities of the rebel ‘Kabir’ rather than backlashing for negative shades.

Kabir (Hrithik Roshan)

And here comes the latest addition to the list! Kabir Luthra is the man from you can hardly take your eyes off. He is rogue with charisma and his love for his country is unparalleled.

Despite strong opposing forces, Kabir manages to tackle ‘no way out’ situations through his risky plans to move a step closer to his mission.

The mission Kabir opts for, is something illegitimate but he stands by his decision of knocking down his opponents.

Behind those glares and well-chiseled body people hooted for, is a vulnerable and man with the principles.

