Shahid Kapoor On Fatherhood: “Sometimes It’s Nice, Sometimes It’s Frustrating”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are doing parents to their kids Misha and Zain. The couple got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Misha in 2016. In 2018, in September, ShaMira embraced parenthood again with their second born, Zain.

Despite having busy schedules, the Haider actor always made sure to spend enough time with his kids. Shahid often goes out on a holiday with his wife Mira and their children.

In an interview with Filmfare, Kapoor got candid about how he feels fatherhood is frustrating sometimes. The actor said, “was pretty self-oriented till I became a parent. Though I believed I was selfless. But when I became a parent, I realised I was actually damn selfish. Now I don’t put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it’s nice. Sometimes it’s frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it.”

He further stated, “I respect my parents a lot more today than I did before I was a parent. Now I understand what all they did for me. I don’t know if it’s too late for me to apologise but through Filmfare I say, ‘Mom and dad, sorry for all those times I was a pr**k.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. The film because a super hit at the box office.

