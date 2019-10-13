Mahesh Babu Is All Set For A Blockbuster Comeback; Shares An Adorable Pic With His Son

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest actors who is also regarded as the perfect family man, the actor was in Switzerland on a vacation with his family. And earlier shared a picture on his social media when he was on his way back home.

The superstar shared a picture of his son and himself with the caption,

“Back to work and school 😍😍😍”.

Recently, Mahesh Babu was featured on the cover of a leading magazine and it was a special treat for all his fans! After a brief vacation with his family, the superstar is ready to get back to work.

The actor sure has a loyal troop of fans across the world and has made him the superstar that he is because of his perfect looks and extraordinary performances.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu’s 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to hit the screens on Sankranti 2020 and fans are looking forward to watching their superstar on the silver screen.

