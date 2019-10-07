Sarileru Neekevvaru: A Special Surprise In Store For Mahesh Babu Fans On Dussehra Eve

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming family drama venture Sarileru Neekevvaru has been trending all over the internet from the past number of weeks all thanks to the actor’s die-hard fans. Though the film is slated to release only next year, but the Mahesh starrer is without a doubt is one of the most anticipated releases in Tollywood.

The latest news related to the film is the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru will be unveiling a brand new poster today on Dusshera eve.

As Mahesh’s team took on twitter to yesterday evening announce the news about the poster along with its release time, as their tweet read: “24 Hours To Go Get ready for our SUPER STAR @urstrulymahesh ‘s #SarileruNeekevvaru Dusshera Special

Poster Tomorrow at 5:04PM! DUSSHERA KAANUKA!!!”

In Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu essays the role of an army officer named Ajay Krishna.

Apart from Mahesh, the film also has Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Vijayashanti, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde among others.

The family drama is being directed by Anil Ravipudi, and it is jointly produced by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments, and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The Mahesh starrer is slated for release early next year in the month of January on occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

