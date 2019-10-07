War Box Office Day 6 Morning Occupancy: A Supreme Hold As It Enters Weekdays

War Box Office: After enjoying a gigantic first extended weekend of 164 crores* approx at the Box Office, the Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff led War has entered weekdays on a rock-steady note.

The morning occupancy for Monday has been reported as 25-28% which is surprisingly in the same range as Friday. War is surely riding on the good word of mouth here because such occupancies are difficult for a film released on a big scale. Also, after enjoying a great extended weekend, the films usually tend to drop. Since it’s Dussehra tomorrow, the evening and night shows will perform better than usual and that will ensure a big day.

War was always expected to do big but the good word of mouth has just ensured a bigger turnaround. If all goes well, the YRF action extravaganza directed by Siddharth Anand is likely to touch 200 crores mark in 7-8 days which is done by only a few films so far.

Hrithik whose looks have slayed the hearts of many female fans with his War look recently shared his fitness regime. Talking about the same, Hrithik Roshan told IANS: “Fitness for me is more about staying healthy than looking good. I am not attached to my six pack abs or biceps. My fitness regime includes more functional training and cardio to increase my stamina to prepare for varied roles.”

Hrithik shared it was his War co-star Tiger Shroff, who helped him in transforming his body.

“It was a delight to work with Tiger. One of the best things about him is that he is very hard working. And only he could bring me back on my toes during ‘War’ after getting lenient with my workouts and diet during ‘Super 30‘. I couldn’t be complacent with him around,” he added.

