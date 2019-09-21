Satte Pe Satta Remake: Hrithik Roshan Finds His Younger Brother In THIS Actor!

Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty’s Satte Pe Satta remake is one of the most talked-about films. From a very long time, speculations about the remake happening were made and it was only a few months ago that the news was finally confirmed. Soon after this, reports surfaced up that Hrithik Roshan was roped in to essay a pivotal role in the film.

Anushka Sharma also joined the bandwagon to step into Hema Malini’s role. The role was initially offered to Deepika Padukone but now it is said that Anushka has given a nod to the film. Now a new addition has been made to the list as the film has found Hrithik’s younger brother.

Yes, the role of Hrithik’s younger brother will be essayed by Loveyatri star Aayush Sharma. A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, Aayush Sharma has been roped in to play Hrithik Roshan’s younger brother in Satte Pe Satta Remake. Anushka Sharma will play Hrithik’s leading lady and this fresh pairing is surely going to be a hit.” This film will definitely offer some fresh casting and we are sure you are excited to see the film.

Talking about the original film, Satte Pe Satta featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles. He played the roles of Ravi Anand and Babu in the film.

The cult classic revolved around the lives of Ravi and his six brothers. Veteran actors Kanwaljeet Singh, Shakti Kapoor, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Vikram Sahu, Sudhir, and Paintal essayed the roles od the six brothers in the original.

