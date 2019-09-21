Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Topples His Own Article 15 In Profits!

Dream Girl has proved to be a big winner for Ayushmann Khurrana or it could be said that the movie is the ‘dream’ addition in the actor’s purple patch of the career. In terms of profit-making, Dream Girl currently is in the unstoppable mode.

After beating Saaho, Kesari and Batla House in the list of Bollywood’s Most Profitable Films Of 2019, Dream Girl has now surpassed Article 15 in the list, which earned a profit of 152.20%.

Made at a controlled budget of 30 crores, the comic caper has made 77.50 crores till now thus garnering ROI (Return Of Investment) of 47.50 crores which is equivalent to 158.33% profits. The movie will soon cross Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy in the list.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also features Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in key roles. It released on 13th September 2019.

Dream Girl narrates a love story with a quirky twist. Ayushmann plays role of a guy with the talent of impersonating a woman’s voice. The film captures all the conflicts that comes with the situation in a witty way.

Producer Ekta Kapoor is thrilled with the global response for Dream Girl, and says actor Ayushmann Khurrana can pull off any role with ease.

