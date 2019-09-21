With Saaho’s Whopping Fee, Is Prabhas The Highest Paid Actor In The Industry?

Saaho starring Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor was made on a massive budget of around 350 crores and everything starting from the cast to the direction was expected to be best of the best! However, things took a toll soon after the release, when the movie received a strong negative word of mouth which impacted its box office collection to some extent.

Recently, rumours around Saaho‘s under-performance leading to actor Prabhas face the consequence of it, were doing the rounds. It was being reported that the actor was a guarantor for almost 50 crores, and will not get any remuneration as a result of the lesser than expected performance. Now, a new twist in the tale arises as a source quashes it all.

A close source shares, “Prabhas has marked a big success with Saaho in his career where the returns to him have also been much beyond what was foreseen. With a budget like that and box office numbers on a high with each passing day, one can only imagine what Prabhas has gotten as his performance fee. Probably, he is now the top paid actor of the industry also now”.

To give an idea, the digital, satellite and music rights for Saaho were sold by the production house for 130 Crores itself. Saaho has emerged as a successful movie looking at its box office collections nationwide.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!