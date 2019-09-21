PICTURES: Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Her Birthday With Constants – Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Sis Karisma Kapoor

The glam queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan kickstarted her 39th birthday celebrations with her family last evening at the Pataudi House. Bebo ringed her birthday in the cutest manner with Karisma Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Thanks to Karisma, we also got a chance to see how Kareena spent her birthday eve and we have to say that the actress sure had a blast.

Karisma posted a video where we can see Bebo cut her birthday cake while Saif wishes her from behind. Kareena is all smiles as she cuts the cake and looks super adorable in her white outfit.

Karisma captioned the video as, “Happy birthday my darling Bebo! We love you ❤️❤️❤️ Direction by Gaurav K Chawla @diljitdosanjh.”

Diljit Dosanjh’s song playing in the background of the video just makes it look extra special. Check out the video right here:

But it was not the only surprise that Kareena received. In one of the pictures posted by Karisma, we can see Bebo steal sweet kisses from hubby Saif Ali Khan as well. The lovebirds were seen twinning in simple white attires and the chemistry in the pictures is too cute to handle. Taimur also featured in Karisma’s pictures as he posed cutely with the birthday girl. Check out all the pictures right here:

Workwise, Kareena will be seen in Karan Johar’s Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in the magnum opus Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Currently, Bebo is judging the dance reality show Dance India Dance.

