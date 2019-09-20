Kareena Kapoor Khan To Play Anushka Shetty’s Role In Hindi Remake Of Arundhati?

There have been reports from the past number of days about a possible Hindi remake of 2009 release Telugu hit Arundhati which had actress Anushka Shetty in lead. Now, If reports are to be believed Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name tops the list to play the lead in Hindi remake.

The Anushka starrer, when released in 2009, was an instant hit, as it drew cinemagoers to theatres and had garnered all applauds and praises.

Reportedly, the makers are keen to rope in Kareena to play the titular role.

“The film is finally being made in Hindi after 10 years, as the subject has a period feel to it and will be very relevant. If Kareena’s dates don’t work out, Anushka Sharma could be an option. When the film went to Anushka first, she could not do it due to her busy schedules and contractual obligations,” quoted a source to Deccan Chronicle.

The original film had Anushka in dual roles, along with Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Arjan Bajwa and Sayaji Shinde in major roles.

The dark fantasy horror film in Telugu was helmed by Kodi Ramakrishna and it was produced by M Shyam Prasad Reddy.

On the work front, Kareena who was last seen big screen in Veere Di Wedding last year will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in filmmaker Raj Mehta’s directorial venture Good Newwz.

The film also stars Punjabi actor & singer Diljit Dosanjh along with Kiara Advani in major roles.

The Kareena starrer is slated to hit big screen on 27th December.

